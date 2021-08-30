Qingpu clicks into top gear with opening of a new business park

Green work environment is set to host offices, R&D centers, commercial outlets, talents' apartments and public facilities.

Qingpu is on a fast development track and has clicked into top gear for its integration into the Yangtze River Delta region.

Zhaoxiang Business Park is a prime example of its progress, with lush greenery, meandering river and even a soccer field making up its pleasant and ambient work environment.

Covering more than 1 million square meters, the park has started operations, accommodating its first batch of companies.

The first phase of the project was completed in late June, and the second phase will be finished soon.

With a total investment of 10 billion yuan (US$1.5 billion), the project incorporates multiple amenities, such as offices, Research and Development centers and talents' apartments.

The business park is located next to the Jiasong Road M. Station of Metro Line 17 and is about 1.5 kilometers from the Zhaoxiang exit of G50 Expressway and Songze Avenue.

The first phase of the project was completed, and the second phase will be finished soon. Five office buildings ranging between 7 and 12 floors have been opened to companies.

The business park is like a real park.

Walking into it, people will be amazed by the green environment and bubbling of water. Sitting in an office, they will be fascinated by an enchanting view through French windows.

"We made use of the original natural river courses and put office buildings in a natural environment," said Chao Chengcheng, a staff at the Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park Zhaoxiang Emerging Industry Economic Development Co Ltd.

"We provide a 'green' working environment for companies, which also suits Qingpu's 'liveable' development concept," he added.

The technology-focused Shanghai Western Software Information Smart Park is intended to become a core magnet for the high-end headquarters, international R&D centers and software and information technology industries.

Startup incubators, business accelerators and small and medium-sized enterprises service institutions will be set up in the park. Diverse industries including information technology, artificial intelligence, big data, health care and new materials will be developed as a priority at the park.

"The aim is to attract hi-tech industries to the park, such as Internet plus, cloud computing and 5G, together with the Shanghai Western Software Information Park," said Zhu Yiyuan, general manager of Shanghai Caohejing Hi-Tech Park ZhaoXiang Emerging Industry Economic Development Co Ltd.

At present, more than 10 companies engaging in software information, chip development, new materials, intelligent medical treatments and robot technology will land at the park.

Construction of apartment buildings and a scientific research building has started.

"Office buildings will be connected by air corridors and bridges, and leisure facilities will include art and culture, fashion, catering, cinema, fitness and sports," said Chao.

These facilities will be accessible within a 10-minute walk.

"We want to turn the park into a new landmark at the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone in the future," said Zhu.