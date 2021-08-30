News / Metro

TV show returns to safeguard new semester

The city's students will be welcomed back to school for the new semester with a public safety "first class" on television.
"First Class," a television show on public safety for local students, is back as schools in Shanghai prepare for the new semester, which kicks off on Wednesday.

The 45-minute show, planned by the city's police, firefighters and rescuers as well as the emergency administration and the education commission, will be aired on Shanghai Education TV on Tuesday.

The new episode aims to educate the children and raise awareness on some common public safety problems that they could encounter.

Police officers will show students how they combat telecom and Internet scammers and the importance of wearing helmets and safety belts when riding e-bikes and automobiles, while firefighters will show them how dangerous illegal charging and parking of e-bikes can be.

The show will also be aired at 6pm on Tuesday on Metro television and livestreamed on the Internet.

Source: SHINE
﻿
