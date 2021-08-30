News / Metro

Breakfast is everywhere on Anting Town's Antuo Road

Recently, a series of refreshing and appetizing breakfast, such as green bean soup and white fungus soup, is available at EGO Convenience Store on Anting Town's Antuo Road.
Recently, a series of refreshing and appetizing breakfast, such as green bean soup and white fungus soup, is available at EGO Convenience Store on Anting Town's Antuo Road.

The store offers more than 130 different Chinese and Western-style meals, and the new breakfast items are especially popular.

To meet the needs of nearby office workers, EGO has introduced two flexible online purchasing modes – "Pick-up at Store" and "Delivery to Home," making it the first choice of many white-collar workers.

Over the past six months since the store opened, it has seen a growing number of orders, with a peak of more than 400 orders on a single day.

Currently, EGO has four breakfast outlets in Jiading District.

"We plan to open more outlets in the district so our services can reach more industrial parks and some of the old communities," an EGO store manager said.In the first six months of last year, 88 new breakfast outlets opened in Jiading District, far exceeding the target of 70 new outlets for the entire year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
