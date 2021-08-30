News / Metro

Trial run for warmer Metro Line 11 carriages

Metro Line 11 that travels across Jiading has been trying out "temperature control."
Since August 8, Shanghai Metro has been trying out "temperature control" on 11 lines, including Metro Line 11 that travels across Jiading, with the temperature control facilities on top of existing cold air-conditioning in Metro carriages during summer.

The temperature control means that at the front and rear sections of the train, the air-conditioning temperature is about 2 degrees Celsius higher than other carriages, making it ideal for the elderly, children and other passengers who are physically weak or cold-averse.

Passengers will be reminded via broadcasts which carriages to take, while the LED screens at station entrances and exits will also be updated with temperature control information.

A total of 11 lines are being tested. Others are not part of the trial for the time due to equipment capacity and technical limitations.

As temperature sensitivity varies based on physical characteristics, it is difficult to satisfy everyone with a single temperature. This trail is designed to accommodate different temperature sensitivities of passengers while riding Metro trains.

Metro air conditioning is affected by various factors, ranging from operating environments, exchange of hot and cold airflows inside and outside stations, density of passenger flows and differences in the physical sensations of long and short distance passengers.

As such, Metro carriage temperatures are not always at a constant level.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
