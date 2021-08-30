News / Metro

Hospitals cooperating to provide better service

Shanghai General Hospital signed agreements with Jiading to launch the Jiading branch (Jiangqiao Hospital) recently.
Shanghai General Hospital signed agreements with Jiading to launch the Jiading branch (Jiangqiao Hospital) recently.

Two healthcare centers in Jiangqiao Town and Zhenxin Community will be part of the cooperative agreement to make medical services more convenient and less expensive for locals.

A woman surnamed Zhang made a reservation at the Zhenxin Community healthcare service center and had her health checkup at the Jiangqiao Hospital.

"It's so convenient. The community healthcare center made the reservation for me. All I needed to do was paying for the checkup, which was done directly," Zhang said.

"If there are difficulties for our doctors to make conclusions on patients' illnesses, we'll invite doctors from Shanghai General Hospital to join our group consultation, so patients don't need to register again," said Wang Xifu, associate doctor of radioloy department at the Jiangqiao Hospital.

Also, Jinsha New Town community healthcare service center in Jiangqiao Town launched the cooperation with the Shanghai General Hospital.

So far, 162 test items from Jiangqiao Hospital are accepted by Shanghai General Hospital with more than 1,500 reports being shared.

"In the future, we will share test results for ultrasound, gastrointestinal endoscopy, blood analysis and more items with community hospitals. The platform has been set up and testing is underway," said Xiang Chun, director of Information Management Department at Jiangqiao Hospital.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
