Stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures

With "strict" as the key word, Jiading District is actively building a "fortress" against the epidemic, strictly implementing prevention regulations and clarifying responsibilities for COVID-19 control at all levels.

Authorities are highly concerned about epidemic control. On August 9, officials visited the quarantine spot in Jiading Industrial Zone and inspected the construction site for health observation.

At the spot in Jiading Industrial Zone, two reports – the implementation of normalized measures for epidemic control and work performance at the observation site – were published. Personnel placement, health checks, indoor disinfection, meal delivery services and daily staff workflow were all in normal operation.

So far, the spot is equiped with 13 medical workers, three information registrants, two staff for sterlizing, one policeman and more than 10 employees from local hotels.

Project progress is in good order in the construction site for health observation, thanks to the staff who made their contributions to controlling COVID-19. Covering 66,000 square meters, the spot will have 1,328 rooms for observation.

Jiading communities are no less rigorous in their compliance with epidemic control requirements.

Baiyin Community in Jiading New Town is a good example. It covers 3.87 square kilometers, with a total of 10,898 households and a population of approximately 33,000.

The large scale of the community has made it more difficult and demanding to prevent outbreaks.

Li Chao, manager of the Garbo Dream Star Property Service Center, introduced: "Community entrance, the first line of defense against the epidemic, must be strictly monitored."

All residents can only enter and exit the community from one entrance in one direction. Whenever residents enter the community, property staff will take their temperatures. During rush hours, the community opens another entrance to facilitate residents' commute.

Sun Yehua, an officer of the Hongde Sanfang community committee, said any time residents had needs, the committee would assist them over the phone or via WeChat.

Commercial complexes, food markets, hotels and other places with a high density of people are the focus of the epidemic control. People are only given access after showing their green health code and having their temperatures taken.