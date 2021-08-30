Neighborhood centers and demonstration sites in works

During the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025), Jiading will create 66 "Wo Jia" neighborhood centers, along with 14 demonstration sites that will be built this year.

This endeavor is a new step to improve social management and service capacity and enhance residents' sense of gain and satisfaction.

Compared with the urban centers, the suburbs have a rather narrow base for integrated community services with insufficient intermediate tiers, as the service radius is too large for towns and too small for villages.

"Jiading will form a closed-loop system with strong rapid response to enhance our social governance capabilities and develop our soft power through online and offline interaction," said Li Jian, director of the Jiading urban operation and management center.

In this regard, Jiading is exploring the possibility of creating a "community service circle" where a service center for residents is defined within a 15-minute walk.

As a pilot project, the eastern Nanxiang neighborhood center has added additional integrated service windows and a corporate service window. A 24-hour self-service is available as well.

At the same time, nearly 20 community services, such as restaurants, bookstores and daycare centers, have been incorporated into the neighborhood center.

"It has brought a lot of convenience, as most basic living services are available here," said a resident surnamed Zhang.

Sensors are installed on part of the advertisement boards.

"Once the advertisement boards become loose or have the possibility of falling, the sensor will beep to alert us to deal with the problem as soon as possible," said Zhang Xiaolu, staff of the eastern Nanxiang neighborhood center.