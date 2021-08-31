4 new imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Imported patients are Chinese returning from Japan, Ghana, Nigeria and the US. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

Four imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Monday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Tuesday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese living in Japan who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 27.

The second patient, a Chinese working in Ghana, and the third patient, a Chinese working in Nigeria, arrived at the airport on August 27 on the same flight via France.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in the United States who arrived at the airport on August 28.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 86 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,099 imported cases, 1,995 have been discharged upon recovery and 104 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.