Digital car-hailing device helps the old call a cab

Elderly residents can order a taxi by pressing a button at the gate or by scanning their face on a smart screen.
Elderly residents in Qingpu District can call a taxi by pressing a button or scanning their face on a smart screen now.

Eight residential communities in the district have installed the smart car-hailing device since June.

It is primarily to help seniors who have trouble calling taxis on their phones as most drivers now take ride requests via apps on the cellphones.

The device shares the platform of the taxi-hailing app "Shencheng Travel," launched by Shanghai's transportation and housing authorities along with SAIC Motor last year.

With the starting location set right at the gate of the communities, they spare the need for the elderly to have direct communications with taxi drivers.

Li Yanli / Ti Gong

An elderly calls a taxi through the new device.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
