Qingpu expertise features in new planetarium's curtain wall

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  13:00 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Qingpu-based Shanghai Zhuo Ou Construction & Decoration has provided a green and environmentally-friendly curtain wall for the newly launched Shanghai Astronomy Museum in Shanghai.
The world's largest planetarium, the Shanghai Astronomy Museum, opened to the public in July.

The construction of the huge complex took four years by leading design and building companies from home and abroad, including Qingpu-based operator Shanghai Zhuo Ou Construction & Decoration Co Ltd.

The company provided a green and environmentally-friendly curtain wall for the planetarium, facilitating a surface that perfectly combined with the architectural structure and astronomical theme.

Starting at the bottom of the planetarium's main building, its radial spiral shape outlines a trajectory on the exterior of the building.

It perfectly interprets a satellite's path with a beautiful curve and natural visual effects.

The company devoted itself to creating more green, efficient and energy-saving curtain wall products, and took part in the construction of Qingpu New City with more green technologies.

Shanghai Astronomy Museum
