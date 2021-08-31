News / Metro

Spruced up riverside areas put a spring in residents' steps

Hu Min
  13:07 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Dance area, walking track, improved lighting and safety make Songtang River surrounds more liveable.
Xiang Yeqin, who lives at Shuichan residential complex in Qingpu District, has recently found a new interest. Each morning, she takes a relaxing walk and dances with other residents at a plaza near her home in Huaxin Town.

She is now enthusiastic about her day because the place that used to be avoided due to its poor environment has been given a new lease on life.

The Shuichan residential complex along Songtang River used to accommodate fishermen who sometimes lived on ships. The riverbank was overgrown for a long time with high weeds due to lack of maintenance and management.

Some residents reclaimed the wasteland without approval, leading to water and soil erosion and further damaging the environment. There were also potential safety hazards, drawing complaints from nearby residents.

A project to renovate the river was launched to tackle all these problems.

Walls covering an area of 180 square meters were built along waterways to eliminate the safety hazards. A track for walking and jogging was created, and 11 lights were installed.

Due to this refurbishment, other areas along the river have become a public leisure space for residents.

The river is now crystal clear and reflects a line of newly built balustrades.

The new synthetic-rubber sports track winds along the river, and surveillance cameras have been installed for safety.

"The river course has had significant changes over the past year," said 60-year-old resident surnamed Xiang. "There is no longer any stinky smell, and the river is clean with an orderly river bank."

The residents living in the Shuichan complex have also volunteered to join in the maintenance of waterways to safeguard their charming homeland.

Source: SHINE
