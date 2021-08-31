News / Metro

Market oversight, operation strategies developed for zone

Enterprises in the Yangtze River Delta Demonstration Zone can now register multiple business premises with a single license.
Residents of Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province now can register a company in Qingpu District thanks to the business policies in the Yangtze River Delta Demonstration Zone.

Enterprises in the zone can now register multiple business premises with a single business license.

Qingpu District, connected to Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces, has played a role as a bridge.

On August 5, a total of 17 measures were published to support construction of the zone in four aspects: accelerating system integration and innovation, strengthening supervision during and after the event, consolidating quality infrastructure and improving enterprise service levels.

The Yangtze River Delta will unify corporate credit information data collection standards in the demonstration zone, build a "regulatory object data pool" and gradually establish a list of violations and infringements for enterprises and individuals and improve the joint credit reward and punishment system.

With the advancement of the Yangtze River Delta region, some standards are being unified.

On April 26, the World Intellectual Property Day, an intellectual property right protection center for the Yangtze River Delta Demonstration Zone was formally established in Shanghai. Procurators from "the two provinces and the city" will work together to achieve integration of IPR protection in the Yangtze River Delta region.

Also, a "green channel" for quick pre-examination, quick confirmation and quick protection for IPR will also be established, ensuring that people only need to attend once for IPR relevant affairs.

In order to guarantee the standardization of strategies in the demonstration zone, the market supervision departments of "the two provinces and the city" and the demonstration zone executive committee have taken ecological environmental protection and transportation interconnection as pilot areas to form a batch of regional coordination standards that will be tested first in the zone.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
