Shanghai to vaccinate youth from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

Meanwhile, the city will begin vaccinating Chinese mainland residents aged 12 to 14 and reservation also begins at 8pm on Wednesday. Inoculation starts on Friday.

Shanghai will start vaccinating youth aged 12 to 17 who are residents of Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan and the reservation will begin at 8pm on Wednesday.

According to the leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control in Shanghai, youth in this age group can book vaccinations via the health cloud app, or Jiankangyun (健康云) in Chinese, with valid residence permits and passes. They should provide their parents' or guardians' information when making registration as well.

Minors should be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or other adult to the vaccination site at which they've made their reservation at the appointed time.

They should bring valid permits and passes to the site and sign an informed consent form before inoculation.

They will undergo a 30-minute medical observation immediately after vaccination.

There are two kinds of inactivated vaccines available for youth. One is a Sinopharm vaccine developed by Beijing Bio-Institute of Biological Products Co Ltd, a subsidiary of China National Biotech Group, and the other is produced by Sinovac Biotech. Both require two shots.

The vaccination is free of charge.

Parents or guardians can book vaccinations for minors via the health cloud app. Children should be accompanied by a parent or a guardian to the reserved vaccination site at the appointed time.

The same types of vaccines will be administered.

For any questions about vaccination, people can call 12320, the city's health care hotline.

The city's leadership office for COVID-19 prevention and control has, meanwhile, provided answers to some common questions. Their answers are as follows:

Q: Why should children or teens aged 12 to 17 be vaccinated?

A: The vaccine can help improve immunity and reduce the risk of infections, severe cases and even death.



The chances of children getting infected are low, but there are still risks, and they can also spread the virus. If children and teenagers get infected, they could easily spread the virus to others. Therefore, vaccinations are of great significance for strengthening the population's immunity barrier and blocking the pandemic.

Q: Is vaccination safe for children aged 12 to 17?

A: According to a State Council press conference, both the Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines have been tested on children aged 3 to 17. Both have been proven to be safe for people in this age group after clinical tests and expert reviews.



Q: What vaccines are available for children aged 12 to 17?

A: China has approved emergency use of the Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines for people aged 12 to 17. Both require two shots with an interval of three to eight weeks.



Q: How to book a vaccination?

A: Reservations must be made by parents or guardians. They can be made via the health cloud app, the health cloud's mini program on WeChat, Shanghai's public service app Suishenban (随申办), and via the WeChat accounts of the city government and disease prevention and control center, Shanghaifabu (上海发布) and shanghaicdc, respectively.



In case families don't have access to smart phones, they can bring their ID cards to health stations in the subdistricts where they live to print out bar codes for the vaccinations and receive the shots at nearby vaccination sites.

Q: Where can I get the vaccination? How do I choose a vaccination site if my school and residence are in different districts?

A: Parents or guardians can help their children choose any site near their home or school. After registering on the health cloud or Suishenban apps, you can access information about all the available vaccination sites.



Q: Who is advised not to take the vaccine?

A: The contraindications for inoculation in children aged 12 to 17 are the same with those for adults. The following groups are advised not to take the vaccine:



1. People who are allergic to any vaccine substances or substances used in production of the vaccines, or who are allergic to similar vaccines.

2. People who have shown serious allergic reactions to vaccines in the past, such as acute allergies, expiratory dyspnea and angioneurotic edema.

3. People who have epilepsy or other nervous-system diseases, such as transverse myelitis, Guillain-Barre syndrome and demyelinating diseases.

4. People with fevers, acute diseases, serious chronic diseases, and those who are in the acute stage of a chronic disease.

5. Other contraindications listed on descriptions of the vaccines.

Q: Can people who have recently taken other vaccines, such as HPV, rabies or zoster vaccines, receive COVID-19 vaccines?

A: If people have taken other vaccines recently, they are advisable to get the COVID-19 vaccines 14 days after the previous inoculation.



If people have received the COVID-19 vaccine, the suggestion for a 14-day interval still holds if they want to take other vaccines. However, if people need a vaccine for things such as rabies, tetanus and immune globulin after injuries, they don't have to wait.

Q: Can people still receive the vaccine if they feel uncomfortable on the chosen day?

A: People with fevers, coughs, diarrhea or other sick symptoms are advised to postpone their anti-COVID-19 vaccination and make a reservation again after recovery.



Q: What precautions should people take before vaccination? What should they bring along on the vaccination day?

A: Don't go on an empty stomach. Please wear loose clothes which will be convenient for the inoculation. Bring along necessary documents, such as ID cards, and wear a mask throughout your time at the vaccination site.



People who have taken antipyretics, antivirals and antibiotics before vaccination should inform doctors at the vaccination site.

People who need to be accompanied by parents or guardians also need to bring along their ID cards or hukoubu (book of registered permanent residency). They need to show the bar codes they received when booking the vaccination and sign an informed consent form before inoculation.

Q: Any post-vaccination advice?

A: People can continue with their lives as normal, but they should get more rest to avoid overexertion. It is also suggested to eat a light diet, drink plenty of water, and keep the skin around the inoculation area clean. It's advisable to avoid strenuous exercise within a week after vaccination.



Even after the shot, people should take proper personal protection measures, including wearing masks, washing hands regularly and keeping social distance.

Q: Do people need to maintain a specific diet after vaccination?

A: After vaccination, people are reminded to avoid overly stimulating food, such as spicy peppers, or seafood, such as fish and shrimp, so as to reduce the risk of discomfort they might cause or allergic reactions. If people are not allergic to seafood or habitually eat spicy foods, they can adhere to their normal diet.



Q: Are there any adverse reactions after receiving the vaccine?

A: Based on the results of preliminary clinical trials of the vaccines and information collected during their use, adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are similar to those of other widely used vaccines. These include redness, swelling, and pain at the site of injection, fever, fatigue, nausea, headaches and muscle pain.

These symptoms go away for most people without medical intervention. If necessary, people can contact the vaccination sites for instructions on treatment.

