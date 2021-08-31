Disney fined 5,000 yuan for improper locker notice

The notice on four lockers inside the resort reads "Please keep your belongings properly, and Shanghai Disney Resort shall not bear any responsibility if they are missing."

Shanghai Disney Resort has been fined 5,000 yuan (US$774) for improper notice on its lockers which, according to the Pudong New Area market watchdog, violates contract regulations.

The notice exempts the resort from responsibility, but China's regulations on contract violations stipulate that businesses should not exclude their responsibility in the contract when a consumer loses property, either intentionally or due to their fault, the Pudong New Area Administration for Market Regulation stated.

They should also not exclude any responsibility that they should bear based on law for commodities or services they provide, according to the regulations.

Businesses are also banned from excluding consumers' rights to ask for compensation for losses in the contract, the regulations state.

There was no illegal profit involved in the case.

Based on regulations, a maximum 10,000-yuan (US$1,548) fine can be imposed if no illegal profits are made in such cases.

The resort operator was therefore fined 5,000 yuan.