News / Metro

Songjiang apartments set for low-risk area downgrade

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:54 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0
Youlu Apartments, a residential complex in Songjiang District, will be unlocked and designated as a low-risk area at 12am on Wednesday, according to the city's health authorities.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  21:54 UTC+8, 2021-08-31       0

Youlu Apartments, a residential complex in suburban Shanghai's Songjiang District, will be unlocked and designated as a low-risk area at 12am on Wednesday, according to the city's health authorities.

The complex has been under closed-loop management and listed as a medium-risk area since a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 on August 18.

The patient is a 25-year-old female medical worker at Songjiang District Central Hospital.

The woman was infected because she was exposed to a person or an environment bearing the overseas coronavirus due to her cursory prevention activity, the city's disease control and prevention center said.

Also, one of her close contacts, a 30-year-old man, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 while he was in quarantine at a designated place on August 25.

Apart from the man, all the other close contacts of the woman have tested negative since her infection.

As of Wednesday, there will be no medium-risk area in the suburban district.

In terms of the whole city, there will be four medium-risk areas from Wednesday – the residential complexes Jielonghuayuan and Qianhuiyuanyicun and the north area of Zhuheyuan, as well as Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch, all of which are in the Pudong New Area, according to authorities.

They have been listed as medium-risk areas after five staffers from the foreign cargo aircraft area at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport were found infected with COVID-19 on August 20 and 21.

Last week, two more staff workers of the foreign cargo aircraft area tested positive. They all developed symptoms when they were under close-loop management at designated places, authorities revealed.

No locally transmitted cases have been reported so far in the city since last Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     