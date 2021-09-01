No new locally transmitted cases reported

Three imported COVID-19 cases, Chinese returning from Japan, were reported in the city on Tuesday. Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

Three imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient, a Chinese living in Japan, and the second patient, a Chinese traveling in Japan, took the same flight and arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 27.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Japan who arrived at the airport on August 29.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 39 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



Meanwhile, six patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,102 imported cases, 2,001 have been discharged upon recovery and 101 are still hospitalized.

Three imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.