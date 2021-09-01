Schools open safely on first day of new semester

No incidents were reported from the city's schools and kindergartens on the morning of the first day of the new semester.

4 Photos | View Slide Show › A police officer safeguards students at the Shanghai No. 6 Normal School's Primary School in the Pudong New District on the first day of the new semester. Ti Gong

A police officer safeguards a student of Shanghai Huishi Primary School on Xuhong Road N. in Xuhui District as he crosses the street. Ti Gong

Chen Liangshun, a police officer in Hongkou District, gives a talk to a group of students at Duolun Tongxin Primary School on game addiction and the prevailing scam tricks targeting online gamers.

Ti Gong

A firefighter shows a group of students at Shanghai World Foreign Language Primary School in Jinshan District the equipment of firefighters. Ti Gong

Over 32,000 police officers and their assistants as well as security guards and community volunteers safeguarded the city's students on the first day of the new semester.

Traffic police stepped up law enforcement in the surrounding areas of the schools and kindergartens and helped relieve congestion. Together with the traffic authorities, the police worked with local communities to offer more temporary parking spaces both in the streets and in company lots near the schools to parents who drove their children to school.

In several schools around Shanghai, police and firefighters gave the students their first lesson on public safety, a new tradition in the city.

Before the new semester began, police carried out safety inspections at the city's schools and kindergartens. It's nationally required that all schools and kindergartens at the township level and above have security guards and security reinforcement in the morning and evening, standard video surveillance systems, one-click emergency access to the police, and entirely sealed school campuses. Any schools and kindergartens found to have loopholes in safety requirement implementation were told to remove the problems as soon as possible, police said.

Meanwhile, joining forces with the cultural watchdog, market inspectors and urban management administration, the police inspected the surrounding areas of over 4,000 schools and kindergartens in the city over the past two weeks to remove safety hazards for the students.