News / Metro

Online class spreads the charm of puppetry

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
The Shanghai Puppet Theater is offering a special online class to demonstrate the charm of puppetry to local students.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0

The Shanghai Puppet Theater is now offering a special online class for students in Huangpu District.

The theater's new offering, "The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls," was introduced to local students in their first class for the new autumn semester to demonstrate the charm of puppetry.

The class attracted around 20,000 viewers from more than 50 schools in Huangpu District.

In the coming weeks, a 45-minute special version of "The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls" will also be aired online for schools in other districts of the city.

Set to the backdrop of 1949 Shanghai just before its liberation, the play revolves around a group of children who make a living by selling newspapers on the street. They help members of the Communist Party of China send confidential files and make contributions to the city's liberation.

Officials from the Shanghai Puppet Theater said that they will continue efforts to enhance innovative development of Shanghai-style puppetry.

Online class spreads the charm of puppetry
Ti Gong

"The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls" brings the charm of puppetry and patriotic education to local students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     