Online class spreads the charm of puppetry

The Shanghai Puppet Theater is now offering a special online class for students in Huangpu District.

The theater's new offering, "The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls," was introduced to local students in their first class for the new autumn semester to demonstrate the charm of puppetry.

The class attracted around 20,000 viewers from more than 50 schools in Huangpu District.

In the coming weeks, a 45-minute special version of "The Sound of Paper Boys and Girls" will also be aired online for schools in other districts of the city.

Set to the backdrop of 1949 Shanghai just before its liberation, the play revolves around a group of children who make a living by selling newspapers on the street. They help members of the Communist Party of China send confidential files and make contributions to the city's liberation.

Officials from the Shanghai Puppet Theater said that they will continue efforts to enhance innovative development of Shanghai-style puppetry.