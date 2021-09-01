News / Metro

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
Schools in Shanghai kicked off their new semester on Wednesday with heat and passion. Students are social distancing but also participating in ceremonial activities.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  17:04 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Students wear masks to enter Minhang Experimental Primary School's Chuncheng campus on Wednesday.

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Schools in Shanghai kicked off their new semester on Wednesday with heat and passion.

At Minhang Experimental Primary School, more than 7,000 students filled its four campuses, undergoing strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures, including wearing masks and checking temperatures.

Although campuses usually open at 7:30am, and even though the temperature soon climbed above 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, some students and parents arrived soon after 7am.

At the gate of the Chuncheng campus, many first-graders' parents were taking photos for their children to record the historic moment.

"My son is a fifth-grader at the school and my daughter is a first-grader," said a mother surnamed Gu. "Now I can take them to school together and save the trouble of rushing between the school and the kindergarten. I just took a photo of them in front of the gate and posted it on WeChat to celebrate."

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Students keep social distance and have their temperatures checked before entering the school's campus.

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Some parents were worried whether their children could adapt to primary school life and lingered near the gate.

Yang Chenyan, director of the campus' student affairs office, said they had anticipated some new students might get lost as they had visited the campus only once prior. The school has deployed older student volunteers to guide the younger students to their classrooms in the morning.

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Older student volunteers are ready to take students who get lost to their classrooms.

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the school arranged a special session during the opening ceremony to pay tribute to the CPC's history and relive the oath ceremony at Tian'anmen Square by student representatives during the centennial celebration of the Party on July 1.

"The celebration was during summer vacation, and many of our students watched it on TV at home," said Feng Jie, a mentor for the Young Pioneers at the campus. "By reliving the oath, we hope to enhance students' sense of purpose in the development of the nation."

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Students relive the oath taken by student representatives at the CPC centennial celebration at Tian'anmen Square on July 1.

Yang said the first class for students did not involve regular subject matter but was focused on summarizing their summer vacation and establishing goals for the new semester.

"Some of our students have visited CPC members and said they were impressed by the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. They shared these role models' stories with their classmates," she said. "Our students have also delivered charity services during the summer vacation, and each class voted to select model charitable students. After that, students set up their goals to start their new semester with a well-oriented beginning."

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Students attend the national flag raising ceremony during the new semester opening ceremony.

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhang Jun, the campus' principal, said all the classrooms have been installed with air-conditioning, so despite the scorching weather, students can have lessons in a comfortable environment.

She said the school saw increased demand in after-school service this semester. There are three options for such service and students can choose to stay on campus until 4:30pm, 5:15pm or 6pm.

According to Zhang, only 63 of its nearly 2,000 students haven't signed up for the after-school service, representing a dramatic decrease from last semester. Additionally, the number of students choosing to stay until 5:15pm increased from 15 to more than 200. There are 39 students who will leave at 6pm; that number was zero for last semester.

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

A student drinks water during a class break.

"During the past year, parents may have found off-campus care or tutoring organizations to take care of their children after school, but now that they have all become aware of the service we provide on campus, they've turned to us," she said.

Zhang said before 4:30pm, the service mainly focuses on guiding students in doing their homework, while in the second phase, the school will arrange various activities, ranging from reading and calligraphy to board games and drama appreciation. In the third phase, students can make their own arrangements.

"They can continue working on their homework if they haven't finished during first period, and they can also ask teachers for studying help, or they can read or paint. It's up to them," said Zhang.

Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses
Dong Jun / SHINE

Students read books in the classroom

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
CPC
Wechat
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     