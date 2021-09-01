Shanghai schools welcome students back to campuses

Schools in Shanghai kicked off their new semester on Wednesday with heat and passion. Students are social distancing but also participating in ceremonial activities.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Schools in Shanghai kicked off their new semester on Wednesday with heat and passion.

At Minhang Experimental Primary School, more than 7,000 students filled its four campuses, undergoing strict COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures, including wearing masks and checking temperatures.

Although campuses usually open at 7:30am, and even though the temperature soon climbed above 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, some students and parents arrived soon after 7am.

At the gate of the Chuncheng campus, many first-graders' parents were taking photos for their children to record the historic moment.

"My son is a fifth-grader at the school and my daughter is a first-grader," said a mother surnamed Gu. "Now I can take them to school together and save the trouble of rushing between the school and the kindergarten. I just took a photo of them in front of the gate and posted it on WeChat to celebrate."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Some parents were worried whether their children could adapt to primary school life and lingered near the gate.

Yang Chenyan, director of the campus' student affairs office, said they had anticipated some new students might get lost as they had visited the campus only once prior. The school has deployed older student volunteers to guide the younger students to their classrooms in the morning.

Dong Jun / SHINE

As this year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the school arranged a special session during the opening ceremony to pay tribute to the CPC's history and relive the oath ceremony at Tian'anmen Square by student representatives during the centennial celebration of the Party on July 1.

"The celebration was during summer vacation, and many of our students watched it on TV at home," said Feng Jie, a mentor for the Young Pioneers at the campus. "By reliving the oath, we hope to enhance students' sense of purpose in the development of the nation."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Yang said the first class for students did not involve regular subject matter but was focused on summarizing their summer vacation and establishing goals for the new semester.

"Some of our students have visited CPC members and said they were impressed by the athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. They shared these role models' stories with their classmates," she said. "Our students have also delivered charity services during the summer vacation, and each class voted to select model charitable students. After that, students set up their goals to start their new semester with a well-oriented beginning."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Dong Jun / SHINE

Zhang Jun, the campus' principal, said all the classrooms have been installed with air-conditioning, so despite the scorching weather, students can have lessons in a comfortable environment.

She said the school saw increased demand in after-school service this semester. There are three options for such service and students can choose to stay on campus until 4:30pm, 5:15pm or 6pm.

According to Zhang, only 63 of its nearly 2,000 students haven't signed up for the after-school service, representing a dramatic decrease from last semester. Additionally, the number of students choosing to stay until 5:15pm increased from 15 to more than 200. There are 39 students who will leave at 6pm; that number was zero for last semester.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"During the past year, parents may have found off-campus care or tutoring organizations to take care of their children after school, but now that they have all become aware of the service we provide on campus, they've turned to us," she said.

Zhang said before 4:30pm, the service mainly focuses on guiding students in doing their homework, while in the second phase, the school will arrange various activities, ranging from reading and calligraphy to board games and drama appreciation. In the third phase, students can make their own arrangements.

"They can continue working on their homework if they haven't finished during first period, and they can also ask teachers for studying help, or they can read or paint. It's up to them," said Zhang.