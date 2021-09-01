Shanghai records highest temperatures on first day of school in 20 years

The temperature Wednesday reached 37 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest first school day of the 21st century.

Dong Jun / SHINE

The temperature Wednesday reached 37 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest first school day of the 21st century, said local weather authorities.

The last time the temperature on the opening day of school exceeded 35 degrees in Shanghai was on September 1, 2002, according to records.

The heat wave triggered a yellow heat alert (the lowest level) around 9am. It was upgraded to an orange alert (the second lowest level) at 1:30pm, a warning that today's mercury level would exceed 37 degrees due to subtropical high pressure, said the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Wednesday is the 13th high-temperature day since June this year. Temperatures only exceeded 37 degrees Celsius on three occasions this summer.

The high temperature is expected to drop to 33 degrees on Thursday and to 30 degrees on Saturday as a new round of rainy days are forthcoming, said the bureau.

Thundershowers and cloudy weather are predicted to hit the city from Thursday through to next week, with temperatures ranging between 25 and 33 degrees, said the forecasters.