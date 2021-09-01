News / Metro

Shanghai records highest temperatures on first day of school in 20 years

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
The temperature Wednesday reached 37 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest first school day of the 21st century.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  18:26 UTC+8, 2021-09-01       0
Shanghai records highest temperatures on first day of school in 20 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

Pupils wipe away sweat at the opening ceremony of the hottest first day of a new semester in last 20 years.

The temperature Wednesday reached 37 degrees Celsius, marking the hottest first school day of the 21st century, said local weather authorities.

The last time the temperature on the opening day of school exceeded 35 degrees in Shanghai was on September 1, 2002, according to records.

The heat wave triggered a yellow heat alert (the lowest level) around 9am. It was upgraded to an orange alert (the second lowest level) at 1:30pm, a warning that today's mercury level would exceed 37 degrees due to subtropical high pressure, said the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Wednesday is the 13th high-temperature day since June this year. Temperatures only exceeded 37 degrees Celsius on three occasions this summer.

The high temperature is expected to drop to 33 degrees on Thursday and to 30 degrees on Saturday as a new round of rainy days are forthcoming, said the bureau.

Thundershowers and cloudy weather are predicted to hit the city from Thursday through to next week, with temperatures ranging between 25 and 33 degrees, said the forecasters.

Shanghai records highest temperatures on first day of school in 20 years
Dong Jun / SHINE

A boy drinks water on the first day of school.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     