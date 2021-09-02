No new locally transmitted cases reported

Six imported COVID-19 cases, Chinese returning from Ghana, Thailand, the US, the UAE and the UK, were reported in the city on Wednesday.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Ghana who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 27.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 17.

The third and the fourth patients are Chinese living in the United States who arrived at the airport on August 17 on the same flight.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in the United Arab Emirates who arrived at the airport on August 30.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the airport on August 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 24 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, three patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,108 imported cases, 2,004 have been discharged upon recovery and 104 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.