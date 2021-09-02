News / Metro

Police bust gang making fake Ultraman toys

Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
3 held after probe stated by Shanghai police leads to discovery of factory producing counterfeits in Guangdong Province in south China.
Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  17:29 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Police bust gang making fake Ultraman toys
Ti Gong

The factory in Dongguan city, Guangdong Province, where the fake toys were produced.

Three people have been arrested for allegedly manufacturing and selling fake Ultraman toys, Shanghai police said on Thursday.

The suspects have already sold over 20,000 of the fake toys for over 4 million yuan (US$620,000), police said.

The trademark owner of the toys, Bandai, reported to police in Fengxian District in July that a resident of the district told the company that he bought fake Ultraman toys on the Internet.

The man, surnamed Wang, said he bought the toys from an Internet shop which claimed they were authentic.

Wang paid 210 yuan for one in March and 605 yuan for another in June, but then he was told by a collector of the toys that his were "obviously" fakes, judging by the color and quality, police said.

Police immediately started their investigation and located the Internet shop in Dongguan city, Guangdong Province. It was run by a man, surnamed Liu, who was formerly the quality control director of a factory contracted by Bandai to produce the toys.

After resigning from the factory, Liu opened a plastics factory and mass-produced the Ultraman toys which were sold in packages in foreign languages as imports from abroad.

They were offered at prices slightly lower than the authentic products sold on the Chinese mainland, police said.

In their recent raid on the gang in Dongguan, police seized over 5,000 sets of the fake toys.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     