Pudong to set up international marriage registration center

They include a center for foreigners marrying locals, services for seniors and nursing standards for autistic children.

Shanghai's civil affairs authorities released 10 measures on Thursday to further boost the high-level reform and opening-up of the Pudong New Area in the civil affairs sector.

Among these, a marriage registration center serving foreigners marrying locals will be set up in Pudong, according to the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau.

At present, the city has one registration center issuing marriage certificates involving cross-border marriages. It is on Caobao Road in Xuhui District.

The Pudong New Area can approve the registration of Yangtze River Delta Region social service agencies and the approval efficiency will be lifted to promote more international economic organizations to land in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

Pudong will be supported to conduct assessments of social organizations at or above 4A level registered in the area to promote the high-quality development of social organizations.

Social organizations in fields such as science and technology and community service will be cultivated in Pudong.

A trial on the registration of foreign social organizations will be conducted in Pudong.

It is also supported to draft standards on meal services for seniors, the establishment of friendly communities for seniors with cognitive disorder and the establishment of protection centers for minors.

Nursing service standards for children with autism, severe disabilities or in plight will also be covered.

Senior service supply side reform will be deepened in the new area and a batch of influential and competitive senior service brands will be cultivated.

International community demonstration models will be created in Pudong and the construction of intelligent communities will be accelerated in the new area.

Fifteen-minute community service circles, giving people access to services such as meals, nursing and health care within a 15-minute walk of where they live, are being established in Pudong.

On July 15, 2021, the State Council issued a guideline on supporting the high-level reform and opening-up of the Pudong New Area and building it into a pioneer area for socialist modernization. This was of great historical significance to Pudong, Shanghai and the whole country.