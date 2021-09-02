News / Metro

Duo sentenced to jail for storing hazardous goods

The Jiading District People's Procuratorate on Thursday released details about Shanghai's first dangerous operation case, involving more than 200 tons of hazardous chemical products.

Two defendants, surnamed Yuan and Chen, were given six-month jail terms each by the suburban district's people's court, with one-year probation.

They had jointly rented a 6,000-square-meter warehouse in the city to store 13 kinds of dangerous chemicals such as ethyl acetate (a first-class inflammable chemical) since July last year.

The chemical products were seized by police in April.

"There are many other companies and staff dormitories around the warehouse," said Zhang Fei, one of the district's procurators.

"People living and working there had no idea about the hidden danger. They use open fire for cooking sometimes, which could have caused an explosion with disastrous consequences."

The case is the first in Shanghai where a public prosecution was launched for the crime of dangerous operating behavior before an accident.

It penalizes actions that have not yet occurred but for which security threat exists, according to the procurators, who said it also provides a reference for similar cases in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
