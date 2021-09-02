News / Metro

Jeremy Lin thanks Shanghai medical staff for COVID-19 care

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Basketball star Jeremy Lin takes to Weibo to thank Shanghai medical staff for their great care during his coronavirus-induced hospital stay.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  22:10 UTC+8, 2021-09-02       0
Jeremy Lin thanks Shanghai medical staff for COVID-19 care

Beijing Ducks guard Jeremy Lin posted photos of himself with hospital medical staff on Weibo.

Jeremy Lin, a player with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks, has thanked medical staff in Shanghai for their great care during his coronavirus-induced hospital stay in the city.

The former National Basketball Association player conveyed his thanks through the Twitter-liked social media platform Weibo at around 6pm on Thursday.

The Chinese-American star revealed on his Weibo account on August 7 that he had been infected with COVID-19 and was being treated in Shanghai.

He was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after the results of his last nucleic acid test during treatment came back negative. Lin is now under quarantine and observation in a designated hotel in the city.

"I will sleep well tonight!" he wrote on Weibo on Thursday.

Lin, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States, tested positive on the third day of the mandatory quarantine following his arrival in Shanghai from San Francisco.

During his hospital stay, Lin posted videos and photos on social media regularly, saying he was confident of fighting the illness and how grateful and touched he was by the meticulous care of the medical staff.

Lin also designed a T-shirt in collaboration with his sponsor, sports brand Xtep, for media professionals and said that he and Xtep will donate to a rural medical aid station in appreciation for Chinese medical workers' diligent work and dedication during the pandemic.

Jeremy Lin thanks Shanghai medical staff for COVID-19 care

The T-shirt designed by Jeremy Lin in collaboration with sports brand Xtep.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     