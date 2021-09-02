Jeremy Lin thanks Shanghai medical staff for COVID-19 care

Basketball star Jeremy Lin takes to Weibo to thank Shanghai medical staff for their great care during his coronavirus-induced hospital stay.

Jeremy Lin, a player with the Chinese Basketball Association's Beijing Ducks, has thanked medical staff in Shanghai for their great care during his coronavirus-induced hospital stay in the city.

The former National Basketball Association player conveyed his thanks through the Twitter-liked social media platform Weibo at around 6pm on Thursday.

The Chinese-American star revealed on his Weibo account on August 7 that he had been infected with COVID-19 and was being treated in Shanghai.



He was discharged from hospital on Wednesday after the results of his last nucleic acid test during treatment came back negative. Lin is now under quarantine and observation in a designated hotel in the city.

"I will sleep well tonight!" he wrote on Weibo on Thursday.

Lin, who was vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States, tested positive on the third day of the mandatory quarantine following his arrival in Shanghai from San Francisco.

During his hospital stay, Lin posted videos and photos on social media regularly, saying he was confident of fighting the illness and how grateful and touched he was by the meticulous care of the medical staff.

Lin also designed a T-shirt in collaboration with his sponsor, sports brand Xtep, for media professionals and said that he and Xtep will donate to a rural medical aid station in appreciation for Chinese medical workers' diligent work and dedication during the pandemic.