No new locally transmitted cases reported

Eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 30.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 30.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the airport on August 31.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the airport on August 17.

The fifth patient, a Taiwan resident living in Argentina, and the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Namibia, arrived at the airport on August 31 on the same flight via Germany.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the airport on August 31.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Fiji who arrived at the airport on August 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 237 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,116 imported cases, 2,009 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.