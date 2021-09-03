News / Metro

No new locally transmitted cases reported

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:35 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday. They are Chinese returning from the US, the UK, Spain, Argentina, Namibia and Fiji.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  08:35 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0

Eight imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Thursday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Friday morning. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the United States who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 30.

The second patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on August 30.

The third patient is a Chinese studying in Spain who arrived at the airport on August 31.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the airport on August 17.

The fifth patient, a Taiwan resident living in Argentina, and the sixth patient, a Chinese working in Namibia, arrived at the airport on August 31 on the same flight via Germany.

The seventh patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in the US who arrived at the airport on August 31.

The eighth patient is a Chinese working in Fiji who arrived at the airport on August 31.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 237 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, five patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,116 imported cases, 2,009 have been discharged upon recovery and 107 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     