Canada Goose fined for bogus down jacket promotion

The Shanghai subsidiary of Canada Goose has recently been fined 450,000 yuan (US$69,700) by the market watchdog in Huangpu District for a false promotion.

The company, whose shareholder is Canada Goose Asia Holdings Limited, has operated the online flagship store of Canada Goose on e-commerce platform Tmall since September of 2018.

It released written content claiming the down materials in all down jackets it sold at the store contained Hutterite eiderdown, which "is of good quality and is the most thermal Canadian eiderdown," according to the Huangpu District Administration for Market Regulation.

Experts at the China Feather and Down Industrial Association and the Shanghai Garment Trade Association noted that the thermal performance of down depends on the filling power and down content, which is relevant to the growth period and size of poultry.

In other words, it has no relation to the production site, so stressing Hutterite to highlight the thermal performance of down is groundless, the administration said.

Moreover, the down used in the garment sold by the company also fell short of "the most thermal Canadian eiderdown" based on testing results as the administration found.

The sales volume of the store hit 167 million yuan last year, according to the administration.

The company has been ordered to stop releasing the promotion and rectify the situation.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
