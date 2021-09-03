News / Metro

Shanghai to be designated low risk at midnight

All of Shanghai will be designated low risk beginning at 12am on Saturday, after the last two residential complexes in Pudong's Zhuqiao Town complete 14-day quarantines.
All of Shanghai will be designated low risk beginning at 12am on Saturday, after the last two residential complexes in the Pudong New Area's Zhuqiao Town complete 14-day quarantine, local authorities said on Friday.

Both complexes, Qianhuiyuanyicun and the north area of Zhuheyuan, have been under closed-loop management since two residents were confirmed with COVID-19 on August 21.

Both cases are 45-year-old male workers in the foreign cargo aircraft section at Pudong International Airport.

They were confirmed along with one of their colleagues who lives in Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch, whose lockdown was lifted on Friday.

All residents of the two complexes have tested negative three times during the lockdown period.

The Pudong Disease Control and Prevention Center has reported seven cases at the Pudong airport since August 20.

All the cases are employees of the airport's foreign cargo aircraft area.

They had been fully vaccinated before getting sick, and were sent to the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center for treatment immediately after testing positive.

A total of four related areas in Pudong were listed as medium-risk regions for closed-loop management. Among them, two have been unlocked since 12am on Friday, including Jielonghuayuan residential complex in Chuansha New Town and Jinjiang Inn's Donghai Town branch.

No locally transmitted cases have been reported in the city since last Friday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
