Man committed suicide after killing two women

A 32-year-old man allegedly killed two women and then committed suicide, Shanghai police said on Friday.

Police in the Pudong New Area received a report about the homicides at a residential complex on Chengnan Road at 5:50pm on Thursday.



Two women, a 27-year-old surnamed Liu and a 41-year-old surnamed Lei, were found dead.

The suspect surnamed Lian, who was Liu's ex-boyfriend, traveled to Shanghai by train on Wednesday to meet Liu.

The two had a quarrel on Thursday morning. Lian then killed her and Lei, who was present.

Lian was found dead in a quiet place on Huaxia No. 2 Road at 9am on Friday. Police have ruled out murder.