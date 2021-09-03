Man committed suicide after killing two women
A 32-year-old man allegedly killed two women and then committed suicide, Shanghai police said on Friday.
Police in the Pudong New Area received a report about the homicides at a residential complex on Chengnan Road at 5:50pm on Thursday.
Two women, a 27-year-old surnamed Liu and a 41-year-old surnamed Lei, were found dead.
The suspect surnamed Lian, who was Liu's ex-boyfriend, traveled to Shanghai by train on Wednesday to meet Liu.
The two had a quarrel on Thursday morning. Lian then killed her and Lei, who was present.
Lian was found dead in a quiet place on Huaxia No. 2 Road at 9am on Friday. Police have ruled out murder.