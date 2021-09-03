Shanghai doctors remove huge tumor from Xinjiang woman's trachea

Local doctors performed surgery to remove a huge tumor from a Xinjiang woman's trachea and reconstructed her air tube.

Local doctors performed surgery to remove a huge tumor from a Xinjiang woman's trachea and reconstructed her air tube, Shanghai Chest Hospital announced on Friday.

The woman from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had difficulty breathing over the past six months, which local doctors discovered was caused by the tumor. They recommended she come to Shanghai Chest Hospital for treatment.

Dr Yao Feng examined her and found the tumor was blocking 90 percent of her trachea. He determined removing it was the only way she could survive.



Such surgery is risky and complicated, and requires intensive post-surgery management. Only a handful of Chinese hospitals can perform the surgery.



The patient is recovering well and is able to eat and talk just one day after the operation, hospital officials said.

Ti Gong