Xuhui procuratorate releases litigation achievements

Xuhui District procurators released their public interest litigation achievements over the past four years on Friday.

A total of 3,254 case clues have been reviewed by the district's procurators from July 2017 to July this year. Among them, 469 were accepted. A total of 157 cases were placed on file, 74 of which were provided suggestions for prior to litigation.

The procurators have focused on areas like environmental protection, urban public safety, food, drug and personal information safety, protection of historical buildings and barrier-free facilities.



The Xuhui Procuratorate has also established a professional team, which comprises chief prosecutors, prosecutors, clerks, assistants and police officers, to handle public interest litigation cases.