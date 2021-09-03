News / Metro

Local company donates medical appliances to Cambodia

  21:27 UTC+8, 2021-09-03       0
Shanghai-based 3DMed Diagnostics donated anti-coronavirus medical appliances to Cambodia's Ministry of Health to support its campaign against COVID-19.
The donation ceremony took place in Shanghai on Friday.

The donation includes nucleic acid testing equipment and detection kits, analysis machines and diagnostic systems worth a total of US$218,000. The equipment will help Cambodia upgrade its labs and enhance its ability to control COVID-19.

The handover ceremony was also conducted online with Cambodian officials participating from their home country, expressing gratitude for the donation.

As of September 1, Cambodia reported more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases, 89,000 of whom have recovered. There have been 1,916 fatalities, a mortality rate of 2 percent.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
