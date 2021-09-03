Local company donates medical appliances to Cambodia

Shanghai-based 3DMed Diagnostics donated anti-coronavirus medical appliances to Cambodia's Ministry of Health to support its campaign against COVID-19.

Shanghai-based 3DMed Diagnostics donated anti-coronavirus medical appliances to Cambodia's Ministry of Health to support its campaign against COVID-19.



The donation ceremony took place in Shanghai on Friday.

The donation includes nucleic acid testing equipment and detection kits, analysis machines and diagnostic systems worth a total of US$218,000. The equipment will help Cambodia upgrade its labs and enhance its ability to control COVID-19.



The handover ceremony was also conducted online with Cambodian officials participating from their home country, expressing gratitude for the donation.



As of September 1, Cambodia reported more than 93,000 COVID-19 cases, 89,000 of whom have recovered. There have been 1,916 fatalities, a mortality rate of 2 percent.