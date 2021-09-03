New deals, incentives to draw investors to Jiading

Jiading District introduced new industrial platforms and projects and offered new incentives to potential investors, with renewed ambitions in regional integration.

Ti Gong

Ten new industrial platforms were launched in the northwestern Shanghai district of Jiading on Friday, carrying forward the innovation ambition of the district.

The platforms, which cover high technology, medicine and e-commerce, are expected to draw more investors to the district in the coming years.

One platform is a technology park the Beijing Gold Concord Group has invested in, a company experienced in developing high-end tech parks in China.

"We will attract company headquarters, especially those in smart health, biomedicine and intelligent manufacturing, to the new tech park, and so far over 10 established companies have shown interest," said a representative of the company's Shanghai branch. "The annual output of the tech park is estimated to be 450 million yuan (US$70 million)."

The district also signed 10 key economic projects on Friday, most of which are tech projects.

To further develop its North Hongqiao Business District, adjacent to the Hongqiao business hub and encompassing all of Jiangqiao Town, the district has launched new incentives for potential investors.

New investors in the business district can receive up to 10 million yuan, the government announced.

"The new business district is in the spotlight of the district's new development plans, where we hope more businesses in technology, innovation and digital trade will set up stops," said Lu Fangzhou, Party secretary of the district.

To push for a deeper integration with neighboring cities, the district signed new cooperation deals with the cities of Suzhou, Kunshan and Taicang.

The district, which has a strong automobile sector, hopes to develop the sector together with Kunshan and Taicang, aiming for a transformation of the industry toward high-end manufacturing and integration with other industries. The district and the two cities have a combined GDP of more than 800 billion yuan.

Connection plus

The district vows to push for connection projects with the Hongqiao business hub and neighboring cities in the next period.

This year, it will strive to begin working on all seven stations on the Jiading-Minhang urban railway line. The line will be a fast link between North Jiading and the Hongqiao traffic hub and further down south, and its future northern extension will link it to Taicang station on the Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong railway, which is under construction.

The district also plans to start a preliminary study of the western extension of Metro Line 14 to better connect the Anting traffic hub with the rest of the city. Line 14, which links Fengbang in Jiading District and Jinqiao in the Pudong New Area and passes through Putuo, Jing'an and Huangpu districts, is scheduled to open by the end of the year.