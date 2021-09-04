8 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

They are a BiH national, two Ukrainians, a Japanese and four Chinese returning from Guyana, France and the UK. No new locally transmitted cases were reported.

The first two patients are a couple of Bosnia and Herzegovina national and a Ukrainian. They departed from BiH and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport on the same flight on August 28.

The third patient is a Japanese who arrived at the local airport on August 29.

The fourth patient is a Chinese traveling in France who arrived at the local airport on August 30.

The fifth and the sixth patients are Chinese working in Guyana who arrived at the local airport on August 31 on the same flight.

The seventh patient is a Ukrainian who arrived at the airport on August 31.



The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the airport on September 1.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while 98 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,124 imported cases, 2,011 have been discharged upon recovery and 113 are still hospitalized.

Two imported suspected cases are currently undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.