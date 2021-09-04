News / Metro

Kidney surgery a success thanks to advanced procedures

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-04       0
A robot-assisted surgery at the Shanghai Cancer Center has successfully removed a tumor from a 35-year-old man's kidney.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  13:18 UTC+8, 2021-09-04       0

A robot-assisted surgery at the Shanghai Cancer Center has successfully removed a tumor from a 35-year-old man's kidney.

In traditional surgery doctors remove the entire kidney. However the patient went to Dr Ye Dingwei at the center and expressed a strong desire to keep the organ.

Through profound discussion and evaluation, Ye's team decided to use robot-assisted surgery and 3D technology to construct precise imaging before the operation.

They designed an individualized plan to remove the tumor while ensuring adequate blood supply. They also conducted elegant suture to keep kidney functioning to the largest extent.

During the surgery, Ye removed the tumor within 23 minutes as the camera of robot can magnify vision more than 10 to 15 times the human eye.

The patient was discharged three days after the operation.

"With the introduction of more intelligent and flexible robotic surgery systems in kidney tumor surgery, we are able to achieve more precise operations and ensure patients' quick recovery," Ye said.

Kidney surgery a success thanks to advanced procedures
Ti Gong

Dr Ye Dingwei (center) from the Shanghai Cancer Center with his team.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     