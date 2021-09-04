Kidney surgery a success thanks to advanced procedures

A robot-assisted surgery at the Shanghai Cancer Center has successfully removed a tumor from a 35-year-old man's kidney.

In traditional surgery doctors remove the entire kidney. However the patient went to Dr Ye Dingwei at the center and expressed a strong desire to keep the organ.



Through profound discussion and evaluation, Ye's team decided to use robot-assisted surgery and 3D technology to construct precise imaging before the operation.

They designed an individualized plan to remove the tumor while ensuring adequate blood supply. They also conducted elegant suture to keep kidney functioning to the largest extent.

During the surgery, Ye removed the tumor within 23 minutes as the camera of robot can magnify vision more than 10 to 15 times the human eye.

The patient was discharged three days after the operation.

"With the introduction of more intelligent and flexible robotic surgery systems in kidney tumor surgery, we are able to achieve more precise operations and ensure patients' quick recovery," Ye said.