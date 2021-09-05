News / Metro

9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  09:19 UTC+8, 2021-09-05       0
There were no new locally transmitted cases.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  09:19 UTC+8, 2021-09-05       0

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 22.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the local airport on August 31.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the Ivory Coast who arrived at the local airport on August 31.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 26.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on August 20.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 21.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on September 1.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 1.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on September 2.

All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 81 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,133 imported cases, 2,020 have been discharged upon recovery and 113 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     