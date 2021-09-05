9 imported COVID-19 cases reported in Shanghai

There were no new locally transmitted cases.

Nine imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Sunday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is a Chinese working in Germany who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on August 22.

The second patient is a Chinese working in Mauritania who arrived at the local airport on August 31.

The third patient is a Chinese working in the Ivory Coast who arrived at the local airport on August 31.

The fourth patient is a Chinese working in the United States who arrived at the local airport on August 26.

The fifth patient is a Chinese working in Mali who arrived at the local airport on August 20.

The sixth patient is a Chinese traveling in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on August 21.

The seventh patient is a Chinese working in Taiwan who arrived at the local airport on September 1.

The eighth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 1.

The ninth patient is a Chinese studying in the US who arrived at the local airport on September 2.



All the cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 81 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, nine patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,133 imported cases, 2,020 have been discharged upon recovery and 113 are still hospitalized.

No imported suspected cases are undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 365 have been discharged upon recovery and nine are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.