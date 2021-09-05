Improving lives of orphans and disabled children in Inner Mongolia

Eight Shanghai philanthropic foundations inked agreements with eight children's welfare institutions in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday.

The former will give 1 million yuan (US$155,038) for charity programs between 2021 and 2026.

They will provide funds, items or services to improve the infrastructure facilities and services of children's welfare institutions. This will improve the lives, medical treatment, rehabilitation and education level of orphans and disabled children.

Among them, Shanghai Children's Welfare Foundation paired with Hohhot Children's Home.

Shanghai Vice Mayor Peng Chenlei witnessed the signing ceremony held in Huangpu District.

In July, 30 orphaned and disabled kids from children's welfare institutions in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region attended a summer camp in Shanghai, as civil affairs authorities in the two regions deepen exchanges and cooperation and build friendships.

At the invitation of Shanghai's civil affairs authorities, these children visited the iconic Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, Shanghai Disney Resort, Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Memorial of the First National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Qian Xuesen Memorial during the six-day summer camp.

They also took a cruise tour on the Huangpu River and rode the maglev train.

In June, the governments of Shanghai and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region signed strategic agreements to deepen cooperation in the children's welfare sector during a visit by Li Qiang, Shanghai's Party secretary, who led a delegation to Inner Mongolia.

The Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Civil Affairs Department have also signed a cooperation agreement in June to conduct children's welfare exchanges.