Shanghai Disneyland steps up to help environment

Four PET bottle recycling machines have become new highlights at Shanghai Disneyland raising awareness of the environment.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Four PET bottle recycling machines have become new highlights at Shanghai Disneyland raising awareness of the environment.

The machines, in partnership with beverage makers Kang Shifu and PepsiCo, were installed in Treasure Cove, Tomorrowland, Fantasyland and Gardens of Imagination, as part of Shanghai Disney Resort's brand new youth program "Disney Green Experience – Sort & Recycle Adventure."

Themed to each land, the recycling machines provide people with a convenient way to return used containers for while still being immersed in the park. Students will be invited to learn how to use the machines, as well taught the importance of recycling.

According to a newly-released report, China's consumption of PET bottles dramatically increased from 6.33 million tons in 2016 to 9.49 million tons in 2020. What's more, in 2019, China produced 10.44 million tons of PET bottles.

The domestic PET recycle market is relatively negative.

From 2016 to 2020, the market has seen a constant decline in business start-ups, from 50 percent to 33 percent, according to the report co-released by Cailian Press and Frost & Sullivan.



Wang Chenhui, managing director of Frost & Sullivan China, said the biggest challenge for China to promote PET recycling is to raise people's awareness.

Currently, China's public environmental protection education is not well-established, and thus it needs governments, businesses and institutes to work together.

According to the resort, it is committed to promoting environmental protection and awareness within the local community, encouraging everyone to take small steps that can lead to a positive impact on our planet.

Therefore, it has designed a new program, aiming to immerse young students in fun and engaging activities at Shanghai Disneyland. It will raise their awareness of environmental protection and inspire them to think and act with a conservation mindset to protect the planet together.

Young students will participate in a number of engaging experiences.

A visit to Fantasyland's Tangled Tree Tavern will allow them to see food waste sorting practices at the resort. A meeting with artistic custodial cast members will allow them to see how memorable pieces of art are created using water and recyclable materials collected from around the park, including leaves and flower petals.

The program will open booking this autumn for children aged between 7 and 11.