Four Shanghai blocks designated as cultural hot spots

Four blocks in downtown Shanghai have been listed as city-level tourist and leisure blocks, Shanghai's cultural and tourism authorities announced on Tuesday.
Yuyuan Road

Sinan Mansions

The four blocks are the Wukang Road-Anfu Road block, the Sinan Mansions block, the Yuyuan art and life block, and the Duolun Road culture and celebrity street, according to the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Tourist and leisure blocks must have distinctive cultural and regional characteristics and functions such as tourism, cultural experiences and public services. These areas also must offer sightseeing, catering, entertainment, shopping, accommodation and leisure. The accommodations together can satisfy the tourism and leisure demands of tourists and residents, according to the criteria regarding such blocks released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the National Development and Reform Commission of China.

The Wukang Road-Anfu Road block located inside the Hengfu (Hengshan-Fuxing Road) Historical and Cultural Area stretches 1.5 kilometers in length.

It features buildings of diversified Chinese and Western architectural style, such as the Normandie Apartments, and is filled with rich cultural resources, like the former residence of Madam Soong Ching Ling.

In the block, people can hear the stories behind this architecture by scanning QR codes on buildings and experience the glamor of haipai (Shanghai-style) culture.

The Sinan Mansions area in Huangpu District has become a shining cultural landmark in the city, blending culture, history and fashion.

More than 600 events, involving topics such as music, literature, fashion, design, opera, sports, film and television, are held here every year.

The Yuyuan art and life block has set a golden example of urban renewal. A number of art venues and popular small shops are concentrated here, merging culture, art, and lifestyle at this century-old historical and cultural block.

Built in 1911, the Duolun Road culture and celebrity street is home to the former residences of renowned writers Lu Xun, Mao Dun and Xia Yan.

