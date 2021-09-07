News / Metro

Local medical experts develop theory on breast cancer analysis

Local medical experts have developed a new theory for analyzing family history to predict possible breast cancer incidences.
Local medical experts have developed a new theory for analyzing family history to predict possible breast cancer incidences. The new theory can be used to forecast the chemotherapy treatment outcomes as well.

The Neo-Family History Score, or NeoFHS, is a practical and effective biomarker for indicating the effects of platinum-based chemotherapy, and also for forecasting survival outcomes and chemotherapy-induced negative side effects. It can help screen treatment candidates' potential responses and guide safety management.

The discovery, developed by Dr Lu Jinsong from Renji Hospital and his team, was published in the world-leading journal The Lancet's EClinicalMedicine.

Breast cancer is the leading female cancer in the world. There are about 400,000 new cases in China every year, seriously impacting women's health and presenting a serious problem for families and society.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
