Air defense warning sirens to sound on Sept 18

There is no need for panic when you hear sirens sound at noon on September 18, the Shanghai Civil Defense Office said on Tuesday.

The air-raid warning will fill the air across the city in three-minute intervals from 11:35am to 11:58 am on the day, the office said in a press release.

Along with trail of sirens, air defense drills will be carried out citywide, and a civil defense map mini-program will be released as well on September 18, to mark the 21st National Defense Education Day and raise public awareness.

The map will provide various information, including civil defense projects, civil defense education places, and emergency shelters as well as navigation services to these places.

Also, a special train on Shanghai's Metro Line 4, which will run from September 7 to October 8, was also announced by the office.

The special train is a row of orange civil defense mobile science classrooms which is decorated with civil defense elements and contents.

The office said that residents can get civil defense knowledge through its official website (which also has an English version), and the official WeChat account.

