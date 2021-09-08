6 imported coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are an Armenian, two Americans and three Chinese returning from Luxembourg, Thailand and the UK. Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

Six imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Tuesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Wednesday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

The first patient is an Armenian traveling in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 4.

The second patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 4.

The third patient is a Chinese working in Luxembourg who arrived at the local airport on August 24.

The fourth patient is a Chinese visiting relatives in Thailand who arrived at the local airport on September 5.

The fifth patient is an American who arrived at the local airport on September 5.

The sixth patient is a Chinese studying in the United Kingdom who arrived at the local airport on September 6.

All the new cases have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 143 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.

Meanwhile, two patients were discharged upon recovery.

So far, of all the 2,145 imported cases, 2,033 have been discharged upon recovery and 112 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 366 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.