Some seafood batches fail safety inspections

Batches of salmon and crab fail safety inspections for containing high levels of bacteria, metals and chemical substances.

Two batches of imported salmon sold by Freshippo failed quality tests for high bacteria levels, the city's market watchdog warned on Wednesday.

The salmon was supplied by Shanghai HollyWin, a local seafood company, and sold by a branch of Freshippo in the Pudong New Area, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

In total, 598 batches of food were tested and six were substandard, according to the administration.

Some portunid crabs sold on JD Daojia were tested and determined to have contained high levels of cadmium.

The long-term intake of food with high amounts of cadmium can lead to kidney and bone damage, market regulators warned.

A batch of crucian carps sold on Ele.me failed tests for containing diazepam, which is banned in food products.

The intake of diazepam above certain levels will make people sleepy and can even lead to mental disorders, according to market officials.

The substance is used on fish to reduce metabolism and ensure freshness during delivery.

Investigations are underway and the information found will be recorded in the city's food safety credibility system, according to the administration.