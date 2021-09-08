News / Metro

Shanghai parks offer free admission to teachers on Teachers' Day

Hu Min
  16:27 UTC+8, 2021-09-08
A number of tourist attractions and parks in the city will offer free admission to teachers in celebration of Teachers' Day.
Guangfulin Relics Park

A number of tourist attractions and parks in the city will offer free admission to teachers in celebration of Teachers' Day.

Participating parks include Shanghai Wild Animal Park, Chenshan Botanical Garden, Zuibaichi Park, Guyi Garden and Shanghai Botanical Garden between September 10 and 12.

Guangfulin Relics Park will open free to teachers on September 10 and 11.

2 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Autumn cherry blossoms

  • Autumn cherry blossoms flower at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

    Ti Gong

Autumn cherry blossoms have begun to appear at Chenshan Botanical Garden.

The cherry blossoms are pink and white in color, and their pink hue is lighter than spring varieties of the flower.

They are the results of plant hybridization.

Compared with spring varieties, the number of autumn blossoms is much fewer, but their flowering period is longer, said Yu Lixia, a botanical expert from the garden.

The blossoming period will last until November and December, according to Yu.

More than 300 varieties of water lilies are also in full bloom at the garden.

3 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Water lilies at Chenshan Botanical Garden

    Ti Gong

  • Water lily at Chenshan Botanical Garden

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
