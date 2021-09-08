News / Metro

Pandemic spurs students' desire to study medicine

The coronavirus pandemic has influenced many students to choose medicine when applying for college entrance. Local medical schools said they have attracted many top students.
The coronavirus pandemic has influenced many students to choose medicine when applying for college entrance. Local medical schools said they have attracted many top students who started their university life this month.

Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine said many of its freshmen this year are among the top 100 students in terms of exam scores from their home provinces.

Many students said they were moved by the dedication and devotion of medical professionals and thus chose medicine as their career paths.

Cao Yumeng from Hunan Province said her parents are both staffers working at a local disease control and prevention center. They wasted no time tackling the pandemic during its initial outbreak. They didn't return home for over a month during the most crucial period.

"I want to join my parents to become a member of China's public health force," she said.

Huang Haonan from Shanghai said it was the pandemic which drove his desire to study medicine.

"Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine is the only school I've applied to," he said.

Ti Gong

Young students at Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine

Ti Gong
