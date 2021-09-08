News / Metro

Firm ordered to refund part of service fee over 'negative suppression'

Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0
It is the first time in Shanghai that a court has delineated the boundary between "negative suppression" and normal search engine optimizing services.
Zhu Yuting
Zhu Yuting
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-09-08       0

A network technology company was ordered to refund part of its service fee, amounting to 30,500 yuan (US$4,718), due to illegal content relating to "negative suppression" in its service contract, the Changning District's People's Court announced on Wednesday.

"Negative suppression" refers to disrupting fair competition, according to the judge.

The company, in the name of providing "search engine optimization" services, artificially interferes with search engine rankings, making it difficult to find negative information and seeking benefits from it.

In this case, although the company did not delete the negative content, its optimization service artificially interfered with the natural ranking of good and poor comments in search engines by increasing clicks and views, giving priority to good ones while pushing back poor ones.

It also made complaints to the publishing platform of the negative contents, effectively ensuring that the poor comments were not displayed in the search result.

The company was punished not because it did not perform contractual obligations, but because the terms in the contract involved "negative suppression," the judge said.

This "negative suppression" clause violates the legal principle of good faith, and infringes the basic principles of the Anti-Unfair Competition Law and the Consumer Rights Protection Law, and it damages the rights of search engine service providers, according to the judge.

However, during the trial, both parties believed that negative suppression is not "deleting negative content" and noted that it is not expressly prohibited by law.

While ruling the "negative suppression" clause invalid and ordering the defendant to refund part of the contract fee, the court rejected the rest of the plaintiff's claims.

It is the first time in Shanghai that a court has delineated the boundary between "negative suppression" and normal search engine optimizing services through an online service contract dispute case.

The ruling has an exemplary and guiding significance for regulating online behavior and creating a clean cyberspace, experts said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     