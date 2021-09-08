Media registration for fourth CIIE now open

Media registration for the fourth China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, opened on Wednesday and will run through October 15.

Media registration for the fourth China International Import Expo opened on Wednesday and will run through October 15.

The CIIE will be held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2021.

Media organizations can register on the official website of the CIIE (https://www.ciie.org), the WeChat account of the CIIE (search for "China International Import Expo"), its official app (it can be downloaded from the official CIIE website), the CIIE's WeChat mini program (search for "China International Import Expo") or via the WeChat service account of the CIIE (search for "Import Expo").

Foreign journalists can select "Media from foreign countries" in the "Media Organization Category" and then select "I am a foreign journalist currently based in the Chinese mainland" in "Countries and Regions."

Journalists from Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan can select "Media from Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan" in the "Media Organization Category" and then select "I am a journalist from Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan currently based in the Chinese mainland" in the "Countries and Regions."

Journalists from the Chinese mainland will be organized for group registration.

Journalists who previously registered for the third CIIE will be able to reuse their credentials for the fourth CIIE, provided they are still working for the same media organizations. They will, however, need to log in to the system to confirm their registration.

Newly registered journalists and those who wish to have their credentials reissued can choose to have the credentials mailed to them. For journalists who wish to receive their credentials on site, details about the collection will be announced on the CIIE's official website and its official WeChat public account in due course.