2 new coronavirus cases reported in Shanghai

They are both Chinese returning from Thailand. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from hospital upon recovery.

Two imported COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Wednesday, said the Shanghai Health Commission on Thursday morning. There were no new locally transmitted cases.

Both patients are Chinese working in Thailand who arrived at the Pudong International Airport on September 4.

They have been transferred to the designated hospital for treatment, while the 25 close contacts on the same flights with them have been put under quarantine and observation at designated places.



So far, of all the 2,147 imported cases, 2,037 have been discharged upon recovery and 110 are still hospitalized.

One imported suspected case is undergoing test.

Of all the 381 local cases, 366 have been discharged upon recovery and eight are hospitalized. There have been so far seven local fatalities.

No suspected local cases were reported, and no asymptomatic infection cases are undergoing medical observation now, the local health commission said.