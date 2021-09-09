News / Metro

Sino-Swiss hospitality program welcomes first batch of city students

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Joint-venture college of Shanghai Business School and Lausanne's EHL aims to add value to hospitality sector.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  15:24 UTC+8, 2021-09-09       0
Sino-Swiss hospitality program welcomes first batch of city students
Ti Gong

The College of Shanghai Lausanne Hospitality Management launches its teaching services on Wednesday at J Hotel in Shanghai Tower.

The first batch of students attending the College of Shanghai Lausanne Hospitality Management, a collaboration between Shanghai Business School and EHL (Hotel School of Lausanne), Switzerland, had their first lesson on Wednesday at the J Hotel in Shanghai Tower.

A joint China-foreign education program, the new college has been set up to introduce to Shanghai the resources and strengths of the oldest hospitality business and hotel management school in Lausanne.

Its aim is to cultivate high-end talent and improve the city hospitality sector's soft power using an education model that involves deep integration with industry.

Shen Daming, Party secretary of Shanghai Business School, said the college will offer multiple courses delivered in tandem with its Swiss partner and local enterprises in real vocational environments.

On the first school day, Sun Jie, CEO of Trip.com, Peng Lijun, general manager of Shanghai Ruijin Intercontinental Hotel and Chen Liming, executive director of Jin Jiang International (Holdings) Co, lectured students in their first lesson on latest trends in the hospitality industry.

The college also has signed agreements with three local hospitality and tourism giants – Donghu Group, Jin Jiang International (Holdings) Co and Trip.com Group – to provide quality industry resources, including internships and training, for its students.

Donghu will deploy three teachers to the college in the first semester and Jinjiang has vowed to open all its resources to the college, including building an internship base and providing courses on hospitality management. Its senior executives will act as professors on management and its hotel industry masters will be industry lecturers.

Trip.com will cooperate with the college in areas including e-commerce, big data and hotel management, collaborate on industry research and jointly establish a future technology center named after Trip.

In future, the college will hire more teachers with industry backgrounds and undertake teaching and training activities in real career environments to cultivate students' overall practical skills. This will involve not only hotel management, but also health care, data science application, luxury brand management, high-end beauty work, financial services, commercial property management and exhibition planning.

The business school and EHL have developed the teaching plans and a third of courses related to hospitality and e-commerce will be delivered by teachers from the Swiss school.

Wang Junyang, one of the first batch of students, said he stayed in hotels a lot while vacationing with his parents and loved the work environment.

"This program is attractive to me because it's a joint-venture and will enable us to learn high-end hospitality management abroad in the future," he said. "Its courses cover a wide range and I can also learn other skills such as finance and business management."

Zhao Wen, mother of another student, said her son had been keen to study engineering but didn't do well enough in the college entrance exam.

"We had a discussion and concluded that the service sector has a bright future as Shanghai will improve its soft power as an international metropolis," Zhao said.

"And EHL is one of the best hospitality management schools in the world, which is obviously attractive to us. I hope my son will learn practical skills here and become a high-end professional to make a contribution to the development of Shanghai in the future."

Sino-Swiss hospitality program welcomes first batch of city students

The college signs agreements with Donghu Group, Jin Jiang International (Holdings) Co and Trip.com Group to provide quality industry resources, including internships and training, for its students.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Shanghai Tower
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     