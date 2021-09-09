Construction underway on Phase 2 of Metro Line 18

Phase 1 of Line 18, which includes 18 stations, is expected to open by end of this year.

Ti Gong

Construction on Phase 2 of Metro Line 18 has started, Shanghai Metro said on Thursday.

The stage, 8.1 kilometers in length, includes six underground stations from Changjiang Road S., where people can interchange from Line 3, to Dakang Road. All are located in Baoshan District.

It will improve connections to Wusong area and provide a fast link from east to west in the northern part of the city.

The rest of Phase 1 of Line 18, 36 kilometers in length, is expected to open by the end of this year.

It includes 18 stations from Lianxi Road in the south to Changjiang Road S. in the north, passing the Pudong New Area, Yangpu District and Baoshan District.

The line is interchangeable with Lines 2, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 16 as well as the maglev line.

Ti Gong